Brokerages Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT at $1.78

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDRBF. CIBC lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Bombardier from C$1.95 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $1.43 on Friday. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

