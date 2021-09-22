Brokerages Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT at $30.25

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. 17,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,589. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -68.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. Codexis has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. Equities analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Codexis by 2,965.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

