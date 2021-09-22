Brokerages Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Target Price at C$18.82

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HR.UN. National Bankshares lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$16.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84. The company has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.25 and a 12-month high of C$17.15.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

