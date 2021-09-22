Brokerages Set Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Target Price at €87.50

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €87.50 ($102.94).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of ETR:KRN traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €85.50 ($100.59). 33,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -61.07. Krones has a 12 month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 12 month high of €90.45 ($106.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

