Brokerages Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) PT at $117.59

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,961,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,802 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,025,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $121.82 on Friday. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

