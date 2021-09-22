Brokerages Set Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Target Price at $7.80

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

NOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 8.6% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 23.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 322,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

