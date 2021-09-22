Brokerages Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target at $23.27

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.58.

SPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,453,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,729,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 204.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 426,953 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in SunPower by 351.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 373,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.