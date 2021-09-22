Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ecolab Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

ECL opened at $217.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.83 and a 200 day moving average of $217.49. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

