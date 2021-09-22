Brokers Offer Predictions for InterDigital, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for InterDigital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $66.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 85,392 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 427.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

