Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$78.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIP.UN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up C$1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,500. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.03. The firm has a market cap of C$20.96 billion and a PE ratio of 39.73. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$56.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.