Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.
BEP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.
BEP traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.19. 415,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 70.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 49,093 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,434,000 after acquiring an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.
