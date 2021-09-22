Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

BEP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

BEP traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.19. 415,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 70.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 49,093 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,434,000 after acquiring an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

