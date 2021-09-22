Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMTC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 45,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.