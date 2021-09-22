Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BURBY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

