Bytom (BTM) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $100.45 million and approximately $19.66 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.00367489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000639 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,700,541,188 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,735,831 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

