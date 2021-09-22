C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Sells $517,494.94 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $517,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Elena Prokupets sold 10,840 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $542,542.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,645,702.26.

On Monday, September 13th, Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $333,466.20.

On Friday, September 10th, Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $191,607.57.

On Thursday, July 29th, Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $510,120.00.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 227,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,740. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $50.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCCC. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

