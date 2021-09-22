Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 27.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,205 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

