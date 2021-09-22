Callahan Advisors LLC Has $18.62 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,127 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 33.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 175,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 119,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 60,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 65,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

AT&T stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,817,191. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $193.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

