Callahan Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.97. 19,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

