Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 20,465 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,465 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after buying an additional 27,122,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,506,000 after purchasing an additional 996,055 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Discovery by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,180,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Discovery by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DISCK traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. 114,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591,176. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

