Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 534 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.77. 13,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,812. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.81. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

