Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.18. 126,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,995,321. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $350.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.33.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

