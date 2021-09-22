Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Trading Down 2.4%

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX) shares fell 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 103.98 ($1.36). 117,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 171,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.39).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.14 million and a PE ratio of 25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Graeme Bissett acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.