Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.80 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.20 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

