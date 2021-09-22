Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,324,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,629,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.