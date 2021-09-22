Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $3,483,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 34.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 82.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,838.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,760.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,575.03. The company has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36,771.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $986.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

