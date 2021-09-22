Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.13 Million Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after buying an additional 107,088 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,698,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,868,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $173.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.70 and its 200-day moving average is $182.00. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

