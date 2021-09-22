Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,300 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 93,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,368,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,865,000 after purchasing an additional 90,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

NYSE:BAM opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

