Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,124 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $4,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.80.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

