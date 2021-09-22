Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 40,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

