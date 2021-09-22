Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 17,450 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 40,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 34.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.6% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 571,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,594,000 after buying an additional 35,305 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 499,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,197,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 101,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

