Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 6,814 Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Allegiant Travel comprises approximately 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 48.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 267,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after purchasing an additional 87,237 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 242.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGT. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.55.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $5.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,567. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $112.71 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

