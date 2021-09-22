Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 525.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,720 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise makes up 0.8% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 462.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 457,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 241,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 370,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 76,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,069,246. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.