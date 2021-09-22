Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Littelfuse comprises 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 151.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 19.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $7.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,851. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $289.99. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total transaction of $662,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,835. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

