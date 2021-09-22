Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $916,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

NYSE:MET traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.64. 172,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,856. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

