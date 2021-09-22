Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAMT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,477. Camtek has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

