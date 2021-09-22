Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CAMT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of Camtek stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,477. Camtek has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.61.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Company Profile
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
Featured Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.