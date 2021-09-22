Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Cowen

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Cowen from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.56.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $115.31 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

