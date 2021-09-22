Canadian National Railway’s (CNR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$170.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Sunday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$152.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.53.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

TSE CNR opened at C$147.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$139.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.18. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.17.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,153,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.88, for a total value of C$181,019,728.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,565,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,913,267,005.28. Insiders sold 6,177,795 shares of company stock valued at $996,047,951 over the last ninety days.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.