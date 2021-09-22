Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.05

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.05 and traded as low as $27.14. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 420 shares trading hands.

CDUAF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

