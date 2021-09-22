Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce sales of $20.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.40 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $16.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $80.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.56 million to $83.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $89.77 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $98.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $331,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 647.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

CSWC opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

