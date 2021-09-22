Card Factory (LON:CARD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.36

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.36 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 55.92 ($0.73). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.74), with a volume of 651,492 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Card Factory alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £193.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43.

In other Card Factory news, insider Kristian Lee sold 13,011 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total value of £7,806.60 ($10,199.37). Also, insider Darcy Willson Rymer acquired 16,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £9,877.80 ($12,905.41).

About Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.