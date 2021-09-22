Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Gap Down to $34.72

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.72, but opened at $34.00. Cardiovascular Systems shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 1,736 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSII. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

