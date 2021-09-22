CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.49. 12,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 21,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

