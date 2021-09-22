Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale began coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

