Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

NYSE:V opened at $221.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.77. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.