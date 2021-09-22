Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3,258.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.