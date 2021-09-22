Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,333,000 after buying an additional 1,572,484 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,408,000 after buying an additional 188,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after buying an additional 447,381 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after buying an additional 2,579,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,667,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,220,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

