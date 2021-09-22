Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Has $614,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 506.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 151,625 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 83,649 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,440,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99.

