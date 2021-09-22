Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Has $752,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.