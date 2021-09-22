Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.