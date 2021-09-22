Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Purchases 305 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $3,031,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 31,580 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,380.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $794,000.

Shares of FMAY opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $32.34 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99.

